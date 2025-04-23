They say everything’s bigger in Texas, but when it comes to BMWs, nothing beats China. It’s where the luxury brand builds and sells longer versions of the 5 Series and X5. But it’s not just the big boys getting the stretch treatment. Indeed, the 3 Series, X3, and even the X1 have grown longer legs in BMW’s largest market.

Now, the 2 Series Gran Coupe joins the club. Known internally as F78 (compared to the global F74), this stretched sedan is a spiritual successor to the nearly forgotten 1 Series Sedan. It rides on a wheelbase that’s 4.3 inches (110 mm) longer than the international version, totaling 109.4 inches (2780 mm), nearly matching the original 7 Series E23. Overall length? 183.5 inches (4663 mm), which actually makes it longer than the E28 5 Series. BMW kept the frameless doors, but stretched the rear ones to match the wheelbase growth. The M Performance variant sticks with quad exhaust tips and a subtle trunk lid spoiler.

BMW unveiled the M235L as part of its 42-car showcase at Auto Shanghai, marking it as the first Gran Coupe built in China and the second locally assembled M Performance car after the X1 M35L. We still can’t unsee the rear badge, though, the “M” and “2” are the same size, while the “35L” is squeezed in underneath in a smaller font. Just to be clear, this is not a four-door M2.

BMW is showing off the M235L in Brooklyn Grey, sitting on the larger 19-inch bi-color 977 M wheels. Inside, rear seat photos highlight just how much legroom is packed into what is still technically BMW’s smallest sedan. BMW says it re-angled the rear bench and beefed up the cushioning for better comfort. Other cabin highlights include discreet ambient lighting, two-tone upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof with electric shade.

Under the hood, it’s familiar hardware with a local twist. The B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes a Europe-matching 296 hp, a bit less than the 312-hp version sold in the United States. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and xDrive, it hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in five seconds flat. It’s actually a tenth slower than the Euro-spec version, likely due to the added weight from its stretched proportions.

The M Performance variant might be the headliner at Auto Shanghai, but BMW is also offering a cheaper 225L version. Pricing? The M235L kicks off at 363,900 RMB (about $50,000). The math for the 225L starts at a more reasonable 259,900 RMB (around $35,500).