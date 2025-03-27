Spy shots have revealed BMW is hard at work preparing the next-generation 3 Series Sedan (G50). Enthusiasts will be glad to hear the M Performance version will retain six-cylinder power. Today’s M340i will make way for the M350 without the “i” at the end. The letter is being gradually dropped from all gasoline-fueled cars, leaving only the electric models to bear the “i.” As for the higher number in the car’s moniker, it’ll be justified by extra power.

Our sources close to M have told us the future M350 will pack 417 horsepower (311 kilowatts). It’s a significant 31-hp bump in output over the current M340i sold in the United States. Despite facing tougher emissions regulations in most parts of the world, BMW is finding ways to add power while still complying with stricter legislation. It’s too soon to say whether the European model will continue to use a detuned engine. Currently, the sports sedan sold on the Old Continent has 17 fewer ponies than its American sibling.

Even at 417 hp, the M350 still wouldn’t have the most powerful iteration of the B58 engine. BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six has been modified by Toyota to push out 429 hp in the Supra A90 Final Edition. In the Supra’s swan song, the inline-six is good for 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque. For reference, the M340i available in the US and Europe makes do with 369 lb-ft (500 Nm).

We have it on good authority that the M350 will continue to offer buyers a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive. It remains to be seen whether that will apply worldwide, although we suspect some markets will be restricted to the xDrive model. As some of you will recall, BMW phased out the RWD M240i in Europe last year, leaving only the all-paw model.

You probably saw this coming, but the M340d will not live to see another generation. After all, BMW has already discontinued the X3 M40d. That said, the luxury crossover recently got a six-cylinder diesel for a non-M Performance version. The oil-burner is slowly dying in Europe, and its days are likely numbered. In the EU+EFTA+UK region, diesel engines accounted for only 8.8% of total sales in the first two months of the year, according to numbers published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. ACEA notes that diesel’s market share dropped by 3% compared to January-February 2024.

The M350 should be available from day one with the lesser 3 Series versions. BMW will kick off production of the G50 in Dingolfing (rather than Munich) in November 2026. The full-fat M3 G84, possibly only with an automatic transmission and xDrive, is rumored to hit the assembly line in July 2028.