BMW is in a celebratory mood as the 3 Series marks its 50th anniversary. The first market to receive a special version of the sports sedan is China. Aptly called the 50 Years Edition, the limited-run model comes with two wheelbase options and the choice between a gas engine or an electric drivetrain. It might not look all that different from the global G20, but there are some unique touches.

You haven’t seen those 19-inch wheels on a BMW before, as they’ve been developed specifically for the special 3er. A closer look at the profile reveals a subtle “50 Jahre” logo on the B-pillars. Inside, the front headrests have an embossed “3” logo to drive the point home. Sure, it’s not much, but a discreet way to spice things up.

Beyond the exclusive goodies, this 50 Years Edition also hosts a few China-first features. The car celebrates its golden jubilee in either matte Frozen Pure Grey or Thunder Night, colors not yet offered in China.

Hopping inside, the 3 Series features upholstery combining two materials, a first for the local market. It’s the first 3er available in the country with Alcantara, combined here with Sensatec (synthetic leather). Similarly, the car has never had a red 12 o’clock marker on the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

The 50 Years Edition is actually a triple version rather than a sole model. Customers can have it as a 330i in standard- and long-wheelbase configurations, plus the i3 eDrive40L. The 330i 50 Years Edition is limited to 1,000 units, while its stretched counterpart, the 330Li 50 Years Edition, is capped at 1,400 cars. The EV will be the rarest of the three, with production limited to only 100 units.

Both gas models share a turbocharged 2.0-liter mill with 245 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). This four-cylinder power allows the 330i and 330Li 50 Years Edition to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.3 seconds. Both are rear-wheel drive and have an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The purely electric i3 eDrive40L is also based on the long-wheelbase model (G28) with rear-wheel drive. It has a single motor producing 340 hp and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft), achieving the sprint in 5.6 seconds. Feeding the rear-mounted electric motor is a 79.1-kWh battery with enough juice for 368 miles (592 kilometers) of range. However, the number is based on the overly optimistic CLTC test cycle.

The i3 eDrive40L is a quick reminder the “i3” badge is still alive and well, but on a completely different model than the defunct oddball hatchback we all know. A globally available i3 sedan is coming next year on the Neue Klasse platform, joined by a China-exclusive stretched derivative.