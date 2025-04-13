When it comes to a one-car garage solution, no one does it better than the fast luxury wagon. It ticks all the boxes by blending power with practicality while offering a posh cabin. The driving dynamics might not match those of a dedicated sports car, but straight-line acceleration is almost just as good. A new video featuring the three German high-performance estate cars shows you can have nearly everything with these beefy long-roof models.

The BMW M5 Touring goes up against its two closest rivals – the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate. The G99 is by far the newest of the trio and the only car with an electrified powertrain. As you’d expect, Bavaria’s family hauler is also the heaviest, and we all know weight is the enemy of performance. It always rears its ugly head, and this is no exception.

Despite the M5’s instant torque courtesy of its electric motor, the lighter RS6 was generally quicker off the line. The gorgeous Audi wagon held the lead, forcing the BMW to settle for second every time, while the AMG consistently came in third. It’s worth noting the Avant wasn’t even the flagship GT version, which is even quicker than the standard RS6.

The G99 did get its revenge in the rolling races from 50 mph to the quarter-mile and half-mile marks. Weight becomes less of a hindrance once the cars are already moving, and the BMW benefits more from the electric motor’s immediate punch. The finale was a brake test from 100 mph, which the Audi narrowly won, coming to a stop just before the BMW. Once again, the AMG lagged behind.

Much like the M5 Touring, the next-generation AMG E63 and RS6 Avant could also go hybrid. If that happens, expect these super wagons to become even more powerful (and heavier) than ever before. BMW is unlikely to sit and watch from the sidelines, as we wouldn’t rule out a hardcore CS version.

Source: Carwow / YouTube