BMW has announced that it will begin integrating artificial intelligence technology from Chinese startup DeepSeek into its vehicle models sold in China later this year. The German automaker revealed the collaboration during the Shanghai Auto Show, emphasizing its strategy to adopt locally developed technologies to enhance its products.

According to BMW Chairman Oliver Zipse, the partnership with DeepSeek will strengthen BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant by adding new capabilities and expanding access to information. DeepSeek’s AI is already in use by several major Chinese automakers, including BYD, Geely, and Great Wall, who rely on the technology to power advanced autonomous driving features and in-car intelligence. This integration with BMW marks the latest example of global automakers turning to Chinese AI firms for scalable, high-performance solutions.

BMW has been increasing its collaborations with Chinese tech firms in recent years. The company’s local R&D network, which includes facilities in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenyang, has allowed it to develop region-specific technologies and adapt to the Chinese market’s rapidly evolving automotive landscape. BMW has previously partnered with companies such as Alibaba and Tencent on various AI initiatives, including voice assistants and advanced driver-assistance platforms.

This latest agreement with DeepSeek is part of BMW’s broader effort to integrate more advanced digital features into its vehicles as the global automotive industry moves toward software-defined architectures. The inclusion of DeepSeek’s technology is expected to support more advanced autonomous driving functions, improve the in-car user interface, and provide additional capabilities for the Intelligent Personal Assistant.