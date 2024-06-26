Now that we’ve seen the new BMW M5 with Individual colors and all optional goodies, it only makes sense to focus on the next level of customization. An early look at the G90 with M Performance Parts shows the rear of Munich’s hybrid missile with a carbon fiber diffuser. The extra winglets extending onto the sides of the bumper are made from the same lightweight material.

The split diffuser appears to have the same design as the regular glossy black piece pictured below. The carbon finish compliments the trunk lid spoiler you get as standard on the new M5. That’s all BMW is willing to reveal for now but it does say more items are planned. Additional exterior components made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) are confirmed.

BMWs equipped with the full array of M Performance Parts tend to look busy but the company lets you choose only the items you like. With the latest M5 being much bigger and more aggressive than past generations, adding items from the MPP catalog will give it an even greater presence. Overkill? Perhaps, but let’s wait until we see the entire catalog of extra bits.

Meanwhile, we do know that forged lightweight alloy wheels will be offered. It’ll be interesting to find out whether the 2025 M5 is going to be offered with centerlock wheels. They’ve been available on the smaller M2, M3, and M4 models since late last year, following their debut on the rare 3.0 CSL in 2022.

What else? The regular 5 Series can be had with a prominent front carbon spoiler and an aramid shark fin antenna. There are also body decals, side skirt extensions, M-branded floor mats, and door sill plates in aluminum or carbon fiber.

M Performance Parts tailored to the seventh-generation BMW M5 will be available from day one. Production of the G90 commences in July at Plant Dingolfing in Germany. However, the first deliveries to customers won’t take place sooner than November. The M5 Touring G99 will follow shortly and should have these upgrades as well.

Source: BMW