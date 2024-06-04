BMW is gearing up to introduce the next-generation M5 before the end of the month. We’ve learned the world premiere is locked in for the last week of June, so the wait is nearly over. Mind you, the M division will only show the sedan (G90) as the wagon (G99) is coming later in 2024. Following its online premiere, the super saloon is going to be publicly displayed at the M Festival in Poland on July 19-20.

Although there are only a few things we don’t about the new M5, we’re still anxious for the official debut. The G90 will be BMW’s second M model with a plug-in hybrid setup by inheriting the electrified V8 from the controversial XM. At the same time, it’ll be the only 5 Series model of this generation with an eight-cylinder engine since the M550i is dead. Given the downsizing and electrification trend, this may be the final iteration of the M5 with a V8.

It’s expected to have a combined output of 700+ horsepower but a worryingly high curb weight. We’ve heard through the grapevine that it’ll tip the scales at nearly 5,400 pounds (more than 2,400 kilograms). That said, these figures have not been confirmed yet. The prototype BMW allowed us to photograph last month in Austria at the Salzburgring revealed the wheel+tire combo.

The camouflaged car sat on 20-inch front wheels with 285/40 ZR20 tires and 21-inch rear alloys with 295/35 Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 rubber. Carbon-ceramic brakes were installed at both axles. The jury is still out on whether there’ll be a carbon roof, not that it’s going to make a big difference anyway. Expect the new M5 to be slightly bigger than a regular 5 Series G60. It could also have a longer wheelbase because of a different suspension geometry.

Since it’ll be a PHEV, the new M5 will offer an electric range. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has said the AMG E63 rival will 43 miles (70 kilometers) without using the V8. Rumor has it the engineers are installing a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable energy content of 18.6 kWh. If that’s accurate, it would be less than the 25.7 kWh available in the XM.

All will be revealed in roughly three weeks from now.