BMW invited members of the media to get acquainted with the new M5 at the Salzburgring in Austria last month. However, that prototype still had camouflage, and it won’t be for another few weeks when the disguise comes off. The first outing for the G90 without any mascara whatsoever is bound to take place on July 19.

The 2024 BMW M Festival in Poland is scheduled for July 19-20 at the Silesia Ring where the seventh-gen M will be publicly displayed. Attendees will only see the sedan since the G99 M5 Touring will premiere later this year. Although we now have a firm date for the G90’s first public outing, it’s worth noting the online premiere is happening sooner. Look for the AMG E63 rival to break cover well before the show, possibly later this month.

It won’t be the only hot new car at the BMW M Festival since the M4 CS will be there as well. During the first day of the event, participants will hit the track with experienced instructors. The next day, fans will be allowed to test a variety of M and i cars. In addition, there will be courses to learn how to drift a car. Racing simulators, helicopter rides, and a parade of M cars are all planned for 2024.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Silesia Ring, it’s the newest track in Poland, located in the southern part of the country, near the city of Opole. The circuit is 2.26 miles (3.64 kilometers) long and has no fewer than 15 turns. The BMW M Festival typically gathers a wide variety of classic and modern cars with only a handful of SUVs.

To attend the show this year, the cheapest ticket is 550 zł (about €129) for the M Festival Experience. If you want the VIP Experience, it’ll set you back 1,550 zł (€362). The full two-day VIP Track Experience costs 7,400 zł (€1,730).

