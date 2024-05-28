BMW is revitalizing its XM lineup with the introduction of new exterior and interior options. Notable additions include 23-inch M light-alloy wheels in a star-spoke design, now offered in a Jet Black finish. The BMW XM Label Red can now be ordered in nine additional exterior paint finishes. These include BMW Individual Isle of Man Green metallic, BMW Individual Sao Paulo Yellow metallic and BMW Individual Dravit Grey metallic. From summer 2024, customers can also enhance the interior of their BMW XM Label Red with options for BMW Individual Merino Leather or BMW Individual Merino Leather with exclusive elements, each available in two color choices.

For model year 2025, all the exterior colors available for the XM will be available for the XM Label. In addition to the standard Brooklyn Grey metallic, customers may now specify:

Sao Paulo Yellow

Carbon Black metallic

Black Sapphire metallic

Mineral White metallic

Marina Bay Blue metallic

Dravit Grey metallic

Toronto Red metallic

Isle of Man Green metallic

Cape York Green metallic

The new personalization options extend to the interior of the BMW XM Label as well. In addition to the Fiona Red with Black Full Merino Leather upholstery, the XM Label can be fitted with any of the interior colors currently available on the BMW XM, including:

Black Extended Merino Leather

Sakhir Orange with Black Extended Merino Leather

Silverstone with Vintage Coffee Full Merino Leather

Deep Lagoon with Vintage Coffee Full Merino Leather

There are no changes to the drivetrain or suspension hardware. However, an over-the-air update was released in April, which smooths the dampers and provides a more relaxed and comfortable ride. There is also no information on pricing for Model Year 2025, but we do know that the destination and handling fee increased for other products from $995 to $1,175.