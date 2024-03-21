Purists would argue the words “electric” and “M5” should never be in the same sentence. However, it’s 2024 and emissions regulations are getting tougher. BMW has no other way but to partially electrify the super sedan to meet the stricter legislation. Having already confirmed the G90 will premiere later this year with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the Bavarian marque has now shared an additional important detail.

Speaking at the BMW Group Annual Conference 2024, CEO Oliver Zipse announced the next-generation M5 will have an electric range of over 70 kilometers (43 miles). Presumably, that’s according to the WLTP cycle, so an equivalent EPA range is likely to be lower. He went on to say the sedan will be unveiled first, with the M5 Touring (G99) to follow shortly.

Although a plug-in hybrid setup usually implies a downsized combustion engine, that thankfully won’t be the case for the new pair of M5s. The dynamic duo will retain the twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 setup but it’ll be the new “S68” engine instead of the old “S63.” It’s going to work together with an electric motor for a PHEV setup like what the XM is using. The SUV is also sold as an XM 50e with a plug-in hybrid inline-six but the M5 will be a V8-only affair.

The combustion engine is said to pump out 577 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) while the e-motor is going to be rated at 194 hp and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). That electric range mentioned by Zipse during the press conference after the Vision Neue Klasse X was unveiled is rumored to come from a lithium-ion battery pack with a net energy content of 18.6 kWh. That would be less than XM’s usable juice of 25.7 kWh.

In sedan flavor, the M5 is believed to weigh a massive 5,368 pounds (2,435 kilograms), which would be 287 lbs (130 kg) more than the fully electric, dual-motor i5 M60. It’ll apparently sit on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels with 285/40/20 and 295/35/21 tires, respectively. Compared to a standard 5 Series G60, the range-topping model will be longer and wider, stretching at 200.6 inches (5096 millimeters) long and 77.5 inches (1970 millimeters) wide. Even the wheelbase will be slightly elongated to accommodate the new suspension geometry.

The world premiere of the M5 G90 Sedan is inching closer considering production starts in July. The M5 G99 Touring will follow in November.

Source: BMW