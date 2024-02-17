The big debate in the BMW world this week revolves around whether the M5 Touring is coming to the United States. While company officials have refused to confirm the reports, we’re 99% sure that it is. In the meantime, a reliable insider has purportedly spilled the beans on the technical specifications, and predictably, we can expect some big numbers. Some of these figures will be impressive, while one of them is going to be a major disappointment.

According to a member of the Bimmer Post forums who has proven to be more right than wrong, the new M5 will have a combined output of 718 horsepower. BMWBLOG reported this exact figure as early as June 2023, so we’re confident it’s accurate. The BMW insider claims the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine will be good for 577 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while the electric motor is set to deliver 194 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft).

The engineers are reportedly installing a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 18.6 kWh, which would be lower than the XM’s available 25.7 kWh. In comparison to a standard 5 Series Sedan (G60), the M5 is said to be 36 mm (1.4 in) longer and 70 mm (2.8 in) wider, resulting in dimensions of 5096 mm (200.6 in) in length and 1970 mm (77.5 in) in width. Due to the altered suspension geometry, the wheelbase will be slightly elongated compared to the standard model, which measures 2995 mm (117.9 in) between the axles.

BMW plans to equip the super sedan with staggered wheels, featuring 20-inch ones at the front with 285/40/20 tires and 21-inch ones at the rear with 295/35/21 rubber. The next-generation M5 is rumored to weigh a substantial 2,435 kilograms (5,368 pounds), making it 130 kg (287 lbs) heavier than the fully electric dual-motor i5 M60.

The G90 M5 Sedan is reportedly entering production in July 2024 while the G99 M5 Touring will hit the assembly line in November. BMW’s plan is to make the sedan until February 2031, with the wagon likely to bow out shortly thereafter. In March 2027, the dynamic duo is apparently set to receive the Panoramic Vision feature, a dashboard-wide head-up display.

If the start of production date for the sedan is accurate, the world premiere is only a few months away.

Source: Bimmer Post