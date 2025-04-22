This radical Vision Driving Experience concept is BMW Group’s centerpiece at Auto Shanghai this year, but more announcements are expected during the event. Press conferences often include key strategic updates, though it remains to be seen whether BMW’s latest plans will apply solely to the Chinese market or extend globally.

So far, we know the Vision Neue Klasse and Vision Neue Klasse X concepts will also be showcased. BMW is unveiling a China-specific version of iDrive X, the brand’s next-generation infotainment system. Of course, the VDX will be present too, complete with its self-illuminating paint and five underbody fans that generate static downforce even when the car isn’t moving.

Looking ahead, the Neue Klasse lineup will include China-exclusive models, styled locally at BMW’s Designworks studio in Shanghai. Whether BMW will share further details about these upcoming vehicles during today’s press conference remains to be seen. Reports suggest at least two long-wheelbase variants are planned, based on the i3 and iX3, tailored specifically for the Chinese market.

Production of Neue Klasse vehicles in China will begin in 2026 under BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA). To support this, BBA is investing around $1.42 billion in a new battery plant that will employ roughly 2,000 people. It is worth noting that BMW increased its stake in BBA to 75% in early 2022.

MINI continues to play a pivotal role in China for the BMW Group, which operates a joint venture with Great Wall Motor. Known as Spotlight Automotive, the JV is responsible for producing the fully electric MINI Cooper hatchback (J01) and the Aceman crossover (J05) at a new facility in Zhangjiagang. We’ll have to see if the press conference also brings updates for MINI’s local operations.

BMW Group’s Auto Shanghai 2025 press conference kicks off at 8 AM CEST (6 AM GMT). We have attached the live stream, hosted on YouTube, below.

Source: BMW Group / YouTube