You know the world premiere of the new M5 is right around the corner when BMW invites members of the media to check it out. Granted, the sports sedan is still camouflaged, but the M division is starting to peel off the disguise. We had the opportunity to get up close with the G90 this week in Austria at the Salzburgring.

Not only are the headlights and taillights visible, but we can see parts of the body are exposed, showing what appears to be a Vegas Red/Fire Red paint. We can say with certainty this M5 has the full production body, complete with an imposingly prominent rear diffuser. It flaunts the usual M traits, varying from the bulging fenders to the quad exhaust system.

The front bumper has an intricate design with loads of air intakes to cool down the S68 engine. By the way, the M5 will be the only 5 Series with a V8. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter unit won’t be alone since that charging port on the front fender is for a battery pack. BMW’s next super sedan will be a plug-in hybrid, the second M product to be partially electrified after the XM.

Some other noticeable details include the normal grille (by 2024 standards), M mirrors, trunk lid spoiler, and vertical red reflectors. As seen in some of the images supplied by BMW, this test vehicle had 20-inch front wheels with 285/40 ZR20 tires and 21-inch rear alloys with 295/35 rubber. Carbon-ceramic brakes with the traditional gold calipers provide the stopping power. As for the tire brand and type, the prototype had Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 rubber.

It’s unclear whether the G90 has a carbon fiber roof, but it would make sense to have the lightweight panel. Not that it’s going to make a big difference since this will be by far the heaviest M5 of them all. The plug-in hybrid setup will impose a significant weight penalty compared to its predecessor, the F90.

All that’s left is for BMW to remove the camouflage and show the G90 in all of its production glory. The official debut is scheduled to take place sometime next month when we’ll also see the new X3 G45. As for the G99 M5 Touring, its premiere will happen later this year. For the first time, an M wagon is coming to America.