Spring has arrived, and that means BMW is back at the Nürburgring for its routine testing sessions. Today’s star is the 2027 BMW M350 sedan, spotted tackling the legendary Green Hell. The upcoming M350 will be part of the new G50 3 Series family, stepping in to replace the ever-popular—and one of our favorites—M340i.

Neue Klasse-Inspired Design

Naturally, the prototype is still heavily camouflaged with plenty of fake body panels, but some details are already coming into focus. The overall design direction draws clear inspiration from the forthcoming Neue Klasse lineup. Up front, we can spot hints of BMW’s new “phygital” design, which swaps traditional chrome accents for illuminated elements—creating a fresh identity for BMW’s front-end design, whether electric or combustion-powered. The electric variant will also feature a shorter nose, as expected, thanks to the lack of an internal combustion engine up front.

The silhouette bears a strong resemblance to the upcoming BMW i3 sedan (NA0), though this version appears slightly lower in height—likely due to the absence of a battery pack under the floor. BMW’s signature Hofmeister Kink carries over to the G50 generation, which is always worth celebrating. Around back, you’ll spot a set of quad exhaust pipes—the first time we’ve seen this on a 3 Series model outside the full M lineup. Then again, this change aligns with the recent trend of M Performance models adopting the four-pipe treatment.

Looks Bigger than the Outgoing G20 3 Series

We’re crossing our fingers that the next-gen 3 Series Sedan doesn’t grow any larger—the current G20 is already quite sizable. Flush door handles will streamline the side profile, while the front end is expected to blend a wide kidney grille with sharp, modern headlights. A subtle lip spoiler on the trunk lid helps distinguish it from your average 3er.

No one’s managed to snap photos of the interior just yet, but the “G50” is likely to share its cabin with the electric i3 “NA0.” Eventually, every new BMW will feature the latest iDrive X system with a large central touchscreen and Panoramic Vision—a windshield-spanning projection stretching from A-pillar to A-pillar. The traditional digital instrument cluster is on its way out, making room for a next-generation 3D head-up display that will be offered as an option.

Powered by the B58 Engine

When the new 3 Series debuts, expect the M350 to be available right from launch. It’s set to feature a Euro 7-compliant version of the beloved B58 engine. Meanwhile, the next full-fat M3 (“G84”) with an even more powerful inline-six is already in the works. Production of the standard G50 3 Series is expected to begin in November 2026, with the M3 G84 following in July 2028. As previously reported, production of the 3er is likely moving from Munich to BMW’s Dingolfing plant.

[Spy Photos: Baldauf]