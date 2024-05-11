The problem with special-edition BMW M cars is that you’re limited to a handful of color choices. While a regular 2025 M4 is available with dozens of finishes, you only get four for the new CS. The sports coupe introduced this week shows off its two Individual hues: Frozen Isle of Men Green Metallic and Riviera Blue Solid. The two pose together in an official image, leaving out the regular Sapphire Black and M Brooklyn Grey colors.

As one would expect from a CS-badged product, the hardcore M4 is decked out in carbon fiber. Regardless of the paint you go for, the latest G82 flavor also has red accents along with yellow daytime running lights. If that’s not flashy enough, the matte black wheels can be replaced with a gold-bronze finish. This image shows both, with the green M4 CS having the eye-catching wheels.

Last year’s M3 CS Sedan came in Frozen Solid White, Signal Green, Brooklyn Grey, and Sapphire Black. We’re already trying to guess which special colors BMW is going to pick for the M2 CS coming in 2025. Rumor has it the compact sports coupe will have a purple/violet shade, alongside Sapphire Black and M Brooklyn Grey.

An M3 CS Touring is also planned for next year and that one too should get a couple of high-end paint choices. The super wagon is likely to get the same headlights as the M4 CS but not the laser 3D-effect taillights. Before the AMG C63 Estate rival gets the CS treatment, a Life Cycle Impulse is coming in 2024. The G81 LCI was spotted this week hiding its new headlights.

Much like the M3 CS, these new products will have a limited production run. We’re not expecting more than 2,000 units of each. Further down the line, we’re hoping the next M5 will spawn a Competition Sport variant. In the meantime, the hotly anticipated G90 arrives this year. The sedan will be joined by a wagon (G99) in late 2024.

