Although BMW has been focusing on the M5 Touring G99 during the teaser campaign, it’s the sedan we’ll see first. Debuting in the coming months, the G90 is making the headlines via China. The order guide is reportedly being sent to dealers in BMW’s largest single market. Predictably, some preliminary details have now surfaced. A member of the Bimmer Post forums spilled the beans about the exterior and interior colors.

Without further ado, the new super sedan will be available in Alpine White, Carbon Black, Dark Graphite, Fire Red, Brooklyn Gray, Isle of Man Green, Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Pure Grey, and Storm Bay. It’s worth noting these are the launch colors but others are likely to follow. Of course, expect the full gamut of Individual finishes. Although these hues apply to the new M5 sold in China, the color palette for the global model should be similar, if not identical.

The leaked order guide also reveals five staggered wheel sets, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. Three of them have a two-tone finish while the other two are all-black. The insider also specifies that two of those wheel sets come wrapped around performance tires.

As for the interior, the list is less extensive. M5 G90 customers in China will be able to order the car in Black, Silverstone/Black, Red/Black, and Kyalami Orange/Black. It’s unclear whether the high-performance sedan is getting a carbon fiber roof or not. BMW has one for the smaller M3 G80 Sedan but not for the M3 G81 Touring.

Of course, this is just the beginning. BMW typically updates its products frequently. The most significant revisions come with the Life Cycle Impulse. The M5 G90 is believed to get iDrive X with the Panoramic Vision head-up display and a front passenger screen in March 2027. That could coincide with the start of production for the LCI model.

Source: Bimmer Post