Almost a year ago, we broke the news about BMW’s plans to develop an enhanced version of the M3 Touring, drawing inspiration from the successful CS model formula seen in the current M3 CS and the forthcoming M4 CS. We even provided a rendered glimpse of the anticipated BMW M3 CS Touring and its potential design. Now, this week marks the initial visual confirmation that BMW is indeed in the testing phase for the M3 CS Touring.

Same “CS” Recipe

Spy shots captured in Germany reveal a prototype, primarily concealing the front end of the vehicle, which unsurprisingly holds few surprises for enthusiasts. The M3 CS Touring is expected to feature new headlights, offering a sneak peek into what awaits in the standard M3 Sedan set for release this summer. The front bumper is likely to be inherited from the M3 CS, along with the carbon fiber lip and kidney grille. In the back, we expect an aggressive rear diffuser, and a carbon fiber spoiler, all contributing to its aerodynamic superiority and striking appearance.

8-Speed Auto, xDrive and 543 Horsepower

Following the footsteps of the fans’ favorite G80 M3 CS and the forthcoming G82 M4 CS, the BMW M3 CS Touring is expected to boast a formidable 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of the fantastic S58 engine. 0 to 60 mph time is expected to be in the low 3 seconds with a top speed of 188 mph.

The BMW M3 CS Touring is rumored to be unveiled in Spring 2025 and will be limited in numbers. There are again no official numbers to be revealed, but if we were betting people, we would put our money on a run of 1800 to 1900 units. We expect to see the unveil of the G81 M3 CS Touring in early 2025.

Unfortunately, BMW still won’t bring the M3 Touring to the United States so American customers will have to make do with the upcoming BMW M5 Touring which could eventually get a CS version of its own. You can see some spy photos here.