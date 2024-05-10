The 2025 BMW M4 CS was unveiled earlier today at the iconic Laguna Seca. BMW M Team RLL is racing this weekend with the two BMW M Hybrid V8s while Turner Motorsport and Paul Miller Racing will field their BMW M4 GT3s, the sister racings cars of the M4 CS. The latest member of the CS family was once again introduced in the Frozen Isle of Man Green. Riviera Blue is the other Individual color. Alternatively, customers can stick with Black Sapphire or Brooklyn Grey.

MSRP $123,500

BMW wants $123,500 for the M4 CS, plus another $1,175 for destination and handling fees. By carrying a sticker price of $124,675, the coupe is $16,220 cheaper than the M4 CSL. However, it commands a premium of $4,980 over the M3 CS sedan. There is no word on the number of units allocated in America, but we do know that the Canadian market is getting 75 units. Globally, we expect less than 2,000 units.

So what are you getting for the money? The 2025 BMW M4 CS gets a wide array of standard carbon fiber goodies, like a front splitter, rear diffuser and a trunk spoiler. There is also the same grille as on the M4 CSL and M3 CS. Overall, the G82 BMW M4 CS shaves off approximately 77 lbs pounds of fat. The exhaust system alone is over 8 pounds lighter than the standard setup thanks to its titanium rear silencer. BMW says the G82 M4 CS has a curb weight of 3,902 lbs.

New Headlights and Laser Taillights

Visually, the M4 CS gets the updated headlights and taillights of the recently facelifted M4. The sharper-looking adaptive LED front lights and rear laser setup are shared with the 4 Series models as well. Inside, the BMW M4 CS is equipped with a flat-bottomed, 3-spoke M Alcantara steering wheel adorned with a red center stripe and complemented by CFRP shift paddles, enhancing the sporty driving experience.

It features heated M Carbon bucket seats, which are distinguished by illuminated M4 CS badges and upholstered in Black/Red Merino leather with unique stitching that carries through to the rear seating area. The interior ambiance is elevated with black leather door panels, red “CS” lettering on the console, M seat belts in the BMW tricolor, an Anthracite headliner, carbon fiber trim strips, and door sill plates inscribed with “M4 CS”, all contributing to a uniquely premium and sporty environment.

BMW fits the M4 CS with forged wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. The alloys are available in either matte gold bronze or black and come wrapped in 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 performance rubber, respectively. And you need those sticky tires to keep up with the impressive power.

543 HP, 3.2 seconds to 60 mph

The new 2025 BMW M4 CS routes the 3.0-liter engine’s power to both axles. It packs an extra 20 hp over the regular M4 Competition xDrive for a total of 543 hp. The amount of torque you get hasn’t changed, soldiering on at 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). It sprints to 60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds.

We look forward to driving the 2025 BMW M4 CS very soon, so stay tuned for a full track review! [Photos: BMW USA / Sam Cobb]