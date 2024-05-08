Much like last year’s M3 CS, its coupe counterpart gets a couple of Individual colors. BMW is selling the new M4 CS in Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green Metallic. All the promo images and videos we’ve seen so far have featured the amped-up G82 in those two shades. But what if neither tickles your fancy? Thankfully, there are two additional options. Sapphire Black and M Brooklyn Grey.

The 2025 M4 CS visualizer is up and running on BMW’s official website in Germany. That’s where we discovered the two metallic paints. Although these were mentioned in the announcement, it’s only now they’ve been quietly revealed. We also took the opportunity to configure the hardcore special edition with both wheel finishes. The 827 M set measuring 19 inches front and 20 inches rear can be had in either matte black or gold bronze.

The 3D visualizer also allows you to virtually hop inside the cabin. However, the interior comes in a fixed configuration, so there’s nothing to customize. BMW fits the new M4 CS with the carbon front bucket seats and retains the rear bench. On the M4 CSL, the back seats were removed to save weight. All M4 CS cars will be delivered with numerous carbon fiber-reinforced plastic parts. CFRP is applied to certain trim elements, the shift paddles, and the center console.

That steering wheel we mentioned is wrapped in Alcantara and has a new flat-bottom design along with a red 12 o’clock mark. As for the electrically operated heated seats, BMW wraps them in Merino leather with a black/red theme. The 2025 M4 CS will be delivered with an anthracite-colored headliner and with M colors adorning the seatbelts.

In Germany where the visualizer is live, BMW wants €160,000 for the M4 CS. That makes it a whopping €52,700 more expensive than the M4 Competition Coupe xDrive upon which it’s based. In the United States, the math starts at $124,675, making it $35,200 costlier than the donor car.

The order books open in late May ahead of a production start at the Dingolfing factory in July.

Source: BMW Deutschland