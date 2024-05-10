This week has been all about the new M4 CS but let’s not forget the regular M4 recently went through a Life Cycle Impulse. The updated sports coupe was filmed at the BMW Welt in Munich with the optional black body decals. This is a hotter Competition version with high-tech goodies such as the adaptive matrix LED headlights and the laser taillights.

Also available in red, the stripes on the hood and trunk lid have been around in Europe for a couple of years. However, it’s only now they’re available in the United States with the 2025 M4. Oddly enough, the German and US configurators currently don’t allow you to combine the decals with the Alpine White paint.

Although the walkaround video focuses on the exterior, we can spot the striking Yas Marina Blue/Black interior. For the LCI model, BMW is installing a flat-bottomed steering wheel and is changing the central air vents. These have new toggles to channel the air and now come with ambient lighting to spruce things up a bit. The rest of the cabin has basically been carried over.

There aren’t any mechanical changes for the 2025 M4, except for the xDrive models. These now have 523 horsepower, representing a healthy 20-hp bump. Should you want even more, the all-wheel-drive-only M4 CS we mentioned earlier has 543 hp.

What’s next for the G82? Production is believed to end in mid-2028 and there might not be another M4 with a combustion engine. Our sources close to BMW have told us there are currently no intentions to launch a next-generation 4 Series Coupe. However, the company still has time to reconsider this decision. With a Neue Klasse-based M3 already confirmed, we’re not ruling out a fully electric M4 in the distant future. Should you want inline-six power, a next-gen M3 Sedan (G84) is under consideration.

Source: Joyride / YouTube