Last month, the new BMW M3 CS demonstrates its exceptional capabilities at a track event in Eastern Europe. Thanks to BMW of Czech Republic, enthusiasts have the opportunity to witness the top M3 model in action, showcasing its power by spinning its rear wheels on the track, offering the M community a thrilling display of its performance.

Sharper, Faster and Just Better Overall

The G80 M3 CS is in its second generation and just as with the F80 M3 CS, it shows what some software tuning and basic hardware upgrades can do to the car. There were also some subtle but effective changes in play as well. For example, M’s engineering team incorporated stiffer engine mounts which makes the M3 CS feel sharper.

To try and replicate the magic of previous CS models, BMW made the G80 M3 CS stiffer than the M3 Competition, with additional structural bracing, as well as unique suspension and chassis tuning. Its suspension kinematics, bushings, camber settings, anti-roll bars, and electronically controlled dampers were all tuned specifically for the M3 CS, giving it the best possible chance to be as good as its predecessors. Even the traction control was uniquely designed for the M3 CS.

Rather than the M3 Competition’s Michelin PS4S tires, the BMW M3 CS gets Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires as a no-cost option. They’re not quite as aggressive as the M4 CSL’s Cup 2 R tires but they’re close. And they do make a difference on the track. With its 3,915 lb curb weight, the BMW M3 CS is 75 lbs lighter than the M3 Competition

More Power, Less Weight

Obviously, the 2024 BMW M3 CS gets more power than the standard ca. So the M3 CS’ 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged ‘S58’ inline-six makes 543 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. That power increase was made simply by increasing boost pressure from 24.7 to 30.5 psi and giving it a slight engine tune. Peak torque is from 2,750-5,950 rpm and peak horsepower is from 6,250-7,200 rpm. It should sound better, too, thanks to a titanium rear silencer.

The 2024 BMW M3 CS is the perfect balance within the M3 range. Boasting increased power, reduced weight, enhanced speed, and greater capability compared to the M3 Competition, it also offers more usability, comfort, and versatility than the M4 CSL. At least on paper, it appears to successfully emulate the winning formula behind the celebrated M2 CS and M5 CS models. To see the car in action, you can click through the photo gallery below.