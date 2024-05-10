The BMW M3 Touring for 2025 has been spotted flaunting new headlights, hinting at the upcoming facelift that seems to parallel the recent updates seen in the BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible. These changes, which BMW refers to as a “lifecycle impulse”—a polished term for a mid-cycle refresh—might appear subtle but often they are pivotal in reinvigorating the sales of a specific model.

New Headlights

When BMW unveiled the new styling choice across its M4 lineup, enthusiasts and customers alike were wondering if similar updates will grace the G80 M3 Sedan and the G81 M3 Touring. Recent sightings of prototype M3 Tourings with updated front lights suggest that this is indeed the case. Notably, these prototypes have retained their original rear light design, and with no camouflage at the back, it is unlikely that the M4’s laser lights will transition into the M3 facelift.

New Steering Wheel With A Flat Bottom

Inside, the M3 is set to receive a series of subtle yet impactful upgrades. A new flat-bottom steering wheel will introduce a fresh dynamic to the cockpit, while updates borrowed from the M4—including refined trims and redesigned air vent toggles—will enhance the interior aesthetic. Furthermore, the standard Ambient Lighting will now feature contour lighting around the central air vents, adding an element of sophistication and modernity.

Slightly More Power – Extra 20 hp Predicted

On the performance front, BMW bumps things a bit. The 2025 BMW M3 Competition Touring is likely to get a horsepower boost to 523, adding an extra 20 horsepower while maintaining the torque at 479 pound-feet. A similar power upgrade was also given to the BMW M4 facelifted models. Just like the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe, we expect a a 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4-3.5 seconds. The 2025 BMW M3 Touring should also bring a maximum speed of 155 mph, which can be increased to 180 mph with the M Driver’s Package.

[Photo instagram.com/binggeli_marco_]