As with the M3 CS, BMW won’t divulge how many units of the M4 CS it’ll make. We’re hearing the super coupe has a production run of about a year. In this interval, fewer than 2,000 examples are reportedly going to be assembled. After the Canadian division announced plans to bring 75 cars locally, other regional branches are revealing how many units they’ve been allocated.

In Australia, the BMW M4 CS is going to cost 254,900 AUD and will be capped at 50 units. For an additional 19,000 AUD, customers can swap the standard M Compound brakes for the upgraded M Carbon Ceramic brakes with red calipers. All four paint colors are a no-cost option: Riviera Blue, Frozen Isle of Man Green, Black Sapphire, and M Brooklyn Grey.

BMW Australia won’t charge extra for your wheel preferences since Black and Gold Bronze finishes are no-cost options. The same goes for the performance tires and the semi-slicks since you won’t be charged extra. These are basically the only options available as the M4 CS is otherwise sold in a fixed specification. Deliveries start in Q4 2024.

In South Africa, the hardcore G82 special edition will be even more exclusive. BMW plans to sell just 25 units at 3,050,000.00 ZAR apiece. The first cars will also arrive locally in the fourth quarter of the year.

The M4 CS will be exclusively built in Germany at the Dingolfing plant where assembly starts in July. Meanwhile, the order books are opening near the end of this month. Most cars are believed to be headed to the United States where up to 400 units could be sold.

Another German factory will make a different CS model from 2025. Although not officially announced yet, the M3 CS Touring will go into limited production in Munich at some point next year. In addition, the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico is likely to build an M2 CS later in 2025 as well.

Source: BMW Australia, BMW South Africa