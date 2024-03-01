BMW Group Plant Dingolfing has officially begun production of the new 5 Series Touring, marking a significant milestone for the company. This latest iteration of the popular wagon is offered for the first time with four different powertrains: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and all electric.

“Our BMW 5 Series Touring is especially important for Germany and the European market, and a lot of customers have been waiting for it,” said Plant Director Christoph Schröder. But at the end of May, the wait will be over, because that’s when the new Touring – now in its sixth generation – will reach dealers’ showrooms and the first cars are handed over to customers. The new model is already available to order now.

Plant Dingolfing, located in Lower Bavaria, has been the exclusive manufacturing hub for the BMW 5 Series Touring since its debut in 1991. Over the years, it has produced more than 1.2 million units, becoming a cornerstone of BMW’s production capabilities. The new BMW 5 Series Touring continues this tradition, being manufactured flexibly alongside the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 4 and 6 Series models on a single production line. This flexibility is part of a strategic investment in the plant, which amounted to approximately 80 million euros for the new BMW 5 Series Touring project.

Schröder further commented on the integral role of the BMW 5 Series in Dingolfing’s identity, describing it as part of the plant’s DNA. The launch of the new Touring model not only signifies the continuation of a successful model series but also represents a significant step towards the plant’s future in premium vehicle production. Last year, BMW 5 Series vehicles accounted for about a third of Dingolfing’s output. However, with the introduction of the new Touring model, expectations are set for a substantial increase in production numbers in 2024, potentially nearing the 50 percent mark.

First drives of the BMW 5 Series Touring are scheduled in May so expect to learn more about the driving experience of the new sports wagon shortly after. Of course, the BMW 5 Series Touring remains an European affair, but the U.S. market will get its fair share of a wagon with the introduction of the G99 BMW M5 Touring later this year.