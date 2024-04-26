BMW typically acts fast when a model debuts by allowing prospective buyers to configure the car shortly after the world premiere. The 4 Series Gran Coupe LCI is no exception since an online tool lets you customize the G26. It’s already available on the German site where we discovered the base 2025 i4 as well yesterday.

We figured we’d do the same for the regular model powered by combustion engines. Seen here is the middle child of the BMW Gran Coupe family without any options whatsoever. It skips the M Sport Package and comes painted in the simple Alpine White color. With the newly launched Life Cycle Impulse, the 4 GC can now be had in Fire/Vegas Red and Cape York Green. Those 17-inch wheels are the smallest, but you can upgrade to a new aero 20-inch Individual set.

If the black interior with perforated synthetic leather looks dull, you can step up to a fancier cabin. As with the fully electric i4, its ICE sibling can be had with genuine leather in multiple colors. This Sensatec upholstery can also be ordered in several other hues if you’re finding this black too mundane. BMW’s visualizer tool also allows you to pick from four different trim finishes for the dashboard and center console.

As seen in the official images of the M440i, the 4 Series Gran Coupe hasn’t changed all that much. It’s an LCI after all. One subtle change is at the back where the exhaust tips are slightly larger than before. These used to have a 90-mm diameter and have now grown to 100 mm on all versions equipped with combustion engines.

The sharper headlights with an optional matrix high-beam are new for 2025, and so are laser taillights not found on this base model. Inside, BMW changed the central air vents by giving them new adjustment controls and integrating contour lighting. Gear shift paddles are now standard across the range, and so is ambient lighting.

BMW will have the 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe and the i4 facelift on sale in July. Meanwhile, you can play with the visualizer tool at the source link below.

Source: BMW Deutschland