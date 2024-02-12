Since we’ve been busy in the last few days obsessively covering the new 5 Series Touring and its electric i5 counterpart, the 2024 Chicago Auto Show almost flew under the radar. The public days kicked off over the weekend and you have until February 19 to check out all the new cars showcased in the Windy City. The new BMW X2 happens to be there, dressed to impress in Vegas Red (aka Fire Red outside of the US).

It’s not just any version of the second-generation X2 but the range-topping M Performance model. The new M35i has tons of optional goodies added, including the M Sport Pro Package with Shadowline dark accents, red brake calipers, and M Sport seats. Measuring 20 inches, those two-tone wheels (Style 873M) can be replaced with an even larger 21-inch set. You can also opt for compound brakes, which the showcar from Chicago doesn’t have since the upgraded setup comes with gray calipers.

Features aside, the walkaround video of the BMW X2 M35i is a reminder of how the baby coupe-SUV from Bavaria has changed for 2024. We argue the new look is for the better since the “baby X6” is all grown up and looks particularly sporty in M Performance flavor. The high-end version now rocks a quad exhaust system and the upgraded mirror caps that used to be an M car-only affair until not long ago.

We’re honestly not big fans of the rear spoiler since it sticks out more than it probably should. A closer look at the aerodynamic element reveals the rearview camera is neatly integrated into the center. On an X2 painted in black, chances are you’ll hardly notice it. At the front, the U10-generation crossover gets an illuminated kidney grille contour – a feature that has trickled down from bigger and more expensive BMWs.

If reports are to be believed, the new X2 will eventually supersede the X4 since BMW apparently has no intention of launching another generation of the X4 with combustion engines. For this reason, the X2 is substantially larger than its predecessor. A next-gen X4 is still reportedly planned, but only as a fully electric iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform.

Source: crospotter13 / YouTube