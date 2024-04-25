Although the 2025 BMW i4 just made its debut in Beijing at Auto China 2024, the electric sedan can also be seen some 5,000 miles away. The company’s UK headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire, has not one but two examples of the electric Gran Coupe. Posing together for the camera is an eDrive40 with the M Sport Package joined by the flagship M50.

The lesser of the two is dressed to impress in Tanzanite Blue while the M Performance model comes painted in Frozen Pure Grey. Both have updated kidneys compared to the pre-LCI models. The change is more noticeable on the i4 eDrive40. The revised pattern mimics the one already applied to the iX1, iX2, and iX. The hotter i4 has horizontal slats that BMW M seems to prefer on some of its newer performance-focused cars.

Both i4 flavors have upgraded matrix LED adaptive headlights with blue inner accents. With the LCI, the 4 Series Gran Coupe/i4 no longer uses laser tech at the front. It’s a different story at the rear though. The cars share the laser taillights with a familiar 3D effect we saw on the M4 CSL and the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL. It is also offered on the 2025 4 Series Coupe/Convertible as long as you get the upgraded headlights. As for wheels, these right-hand-drive pre-production cars get an 18-inch set (Style 858 M) for the eDrive40. The hotter M50 rides on bigger 20-inch alloys (Style 868 M).

To be honest, the two cars don’t look all that different, but the devil is in the details. The more aggressive kidney grille and M-specific mirrors make the M Performance car more exciting. The matte Individual paint job and subtle black rear spoiler also help make the M50 look better. In addition, the more expensive of the two has the M Sport brakes with red calipers.

Both will have their market launch in July alongside the eDrive35 and xDrive40 models. Within the same month, BMW is going to start sales of the 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe with gasoline and diesel engines. The ICE models have gone through similar design tweaks, and that includes the M440i and M440d. Some of these tweaks are coming to the 3 Series as well since the traditional sedan is getting another update this year.

