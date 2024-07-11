BMW has decided to spruce up the 3 Series and 4 Series in Japan with a special edition trio. Based on the M Performance versions, “Limited” is essentially a cosmetic package. It’s available for the M340i as a sedan and wagon alongside the M440i Gran Coupe. What do all three have in common? The M Sport Package Pro is fitted as standard equipment.

To be fair, calling it a special edition is a stretch since an M340i or an M440i with the M Sport Package Pro isn’t exactly a novelty. The cars have a blacked-out kidney grille and Shadowline headlights, along with red calipers for the M Sport brakes. To make it worth your while, BMW’s division from the Land of the Rising Sun throws in a carbon fiber interior trim, tinted rear windows, and M seatbelts.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice the M440i Gran Coupe is not based on the recently launched LCI model. Although the Life Cycle Impulse premiered in the second half of March, This M440i Limited is a pre-LCI version. It doesn’t have the sharper-looking headlights nor does it come with the laser taillights. Perhaps that’s not all too surprising since production of the facelifted 4er is only starting this month.

BMW Japan is charging 9,380,000 yen for the M340i xDrive Limited, so about $58,000 at current exchange rates. The M340i xDrive Touring Limited and the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe Limited each cost 9,680,000 yen ($60,000). Should you want an Individual paint like Dravite Gray or Tanzanite Blue, the final bill will increase by 175,000 yen ($1,083). The company is already accepting orders and will commence deliveries next month.

In Japan, BMW only sells the M Performance 3 Series Sedan/Touring and 4 Series Gran Coupe with a gasoline engine as the M440d models are not offered. You can only get these cars as the 420d xDrive. If the new X3 G45 is any indication, diesel M Performance cars are on their way out globally since the latest crossover doesn’t have an M40d variant anymore. That said, a six-cylinder diesel X3 is coming in 2025.

Source: BMW