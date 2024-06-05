It’s been a little over a year since ALPINA gave the 5 Series Sedan the B5 GT treatment and now the smaller B3 and B4 are following suit. A member of the BMW Group since 2022, the specialty marque used the latest 3 Series Sedan and 4 Series Gran Coupe as the foundation for its refreshed dynamic duo. Well, there are technically three cars since the 3 Series Touring has been upgraded as well.

The ubiquitous S58 engine still powers the trio but now it makes 522 horsepower, or 34 hp more than before. Torque hasn’t been bumped, not that it needed to since the B3 and B4 already offered a colossal 730 Nm (538 lb-ft). The hottest M3 can “only” muster 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Channeling all that power to the AWD system is the tried-and-tested ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. ALPINA says it tweaked the gearbox to handle the extra horsepower.

Courtesy of the extra oomph, the cars are now 0.2 seconds quicker in the sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h). The B3 GT Sedan does the job in 3.4 seconds whereas the B3 GT Touring and the B4 GT Gran Coupe take 3.5 seconds. Bigger differences are noticeable at higher speeds. The sedan now needs 11.6 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 km/h), down by 0.6 seconds compared to the non-GT model. Its wagon sibling takes 12 seconds flat, or 0.7 seconds less than before. The liftback is a full second quicker than it used to be, at 11.9 seconds.

Not only are the three cars quicker, but they’re also faster. The sedan can now do 308 km/h (191 mph) or 3 km/h more than before. The wagon and liftback top out at 305 km/h (190 mph), an improvement of 3 km/h and 4 km/h, respectively. Beyond numbers, ALPINA says there’s now a stiffer connection between the rear dampers for better driving dynamics for the B3 models. These also have sharper steering thanks to extra reinforcement struts at the front. The sedan gets a bigger rear stabilizer, too. All B3s get retuned shock absorbers making the cars even more fun to drive. Of course, without negatively impacting the gran tourer character of an ALPINA.

In the case of the B4 GT Gran Coupe, ALPINA tweaked the chassis, suspension, and steering. Even the AWD system has been modified for better control during high-speed cornering. As expected, it inherits the matrix LED headlights and laser taillights from the regular 2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe.

Elsewhere, the 20-inch Classic forged wheels previously used on the B4 are now standard on the two B3 models. The alloys are finished in Oro Tecnico and have a silver “GT” logo in the rim well. That same color continues inside for the stitching of the leather-wrapped steering wheel. It’s also noticeable on the anodized aluminum shift paddles and in other areas.

ALPINA is already taking orders and will kick off deliveries in November. In Germany, pricing starts at €101,700 for the B3 GT Sedan, followed by the €102,900 B3 GT Touring, and the €105,100 B4 Gran Coupe.

Source: ALPINA

2025 ALPINA B3 GT Sedan and Touring

2025 ALPINA B4 GT