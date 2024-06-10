Light aesthetic changes and a smattering of new technology bring the first model year of the facelifted 2025 BMW 4 Series up-to-date and in line with what you find across most of the rest of the current BMW lineup. Though minor, these changes overall represent forward motion for the 2025 BMW 4 Series, which is still available in coupe, convertible, and four-door Gran Coupe body styles.

2025 BMW 4 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

You can opt for six- or four-cylinder models of the 2025 BMW 4 Series. Each configuration is further available in rear- or all-wheel drive. No matter which you choose, you’ll find the familiar eight-speed ZF automatic transmission responsible for getting the power to the wheels. Four-cylinder models get no performance changes for the new model year, still churning out a “fine” 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

The M Performance lineup of the vehicles gets a small bump in power. Output increases to 386 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, increases of four horsies and 29 pound-feet over last year. The M440i xDrive Coupe can rip off zero to 60 mph times in 4.2 seconds, according to the manufacturer, and we’re inclined to believe you could even do better if you really tried. The B58 inline-six – even with its added 48-volt mild hybrid components – is still a joy to drive.

2025 BMW 4 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The new 48-volt hybrid system really shines in the EPA-tested fuel economy numbers of the 2025 BMW 4 Series. Across the board, each model outperforms last year’s. The best – as it was for the 2024 model year – is the 2025 BMW 430i Coupe. The EPA says it gets 28 mpg around town and 36 mpg on the highway, for a combined estimate of 31 mpg. The worst of the bunch is still the M440i xDrive Convertible variant. Although BMW lists a preliminary figure on the configurator implying 32 mpg, the EPA estimate stands at 25 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. That’s 28 mpg combined, which is still great for almost 400 horsepower and a 3-mpg improvement over last year’s model.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe models offer the most space for passengers and cargo, with a convenient liftback design and two extra doors. They also offer slightly more shoulder room for the back passengers and a little bit more headroom and legroom overall. Convertibles have the least space, accommodating a folding roof mechanism in the trunk.

The new model year brings some changes to the layout, but it’s all still very familiar. A squared-off steering wheel comes standard, and M models have a flat-bottom one. New upholstery options in M Performtex are also available, and there are more choices in general – like a cool two-tone black and red leather option. The Premium Package is our pick for value, adding keyless entry (somehow not standard), a heated steering wheel, a power tailgate, and heated seats for around $2,000. However, the price varies slightly depending on the model. The $875 Harman Kardon sound is usually a worthwhile consideration, too. In fact, on the M440i models, the HK system is bundled with Premium and costs $50 less (since most of the other equipment comes standard).

2025 BMW 4 Series Technology and Connectivity

The 4 Series already got the curved display last year, but things get even better for the 2025 model year. iDrive 8.5 adds QuickSelect, and the 4 Series is now capable of AR Navigation. A 5G connection and eSIM are now standard, too. You still get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility standard. The same goes for navigation, voice commands, and app compatibility. We’ll continue recommending the Premium Package since it also adds a head-up display.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The driver aids and safety features of the 2025 BMW 4 Series are familiar. Like last year’s model, we recommend considering the 360-degree camera system and self-parking features included in the Parking Assistance Package for just $700. You can still choose to add semi-autonomous driving tech via the Driving Assistance Professional Package, and if you frequently find yourself in traffic, it’ll probably be worth the ~$1,700. Otherwise, we’d stick to the plentiful standard safety features that include lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.

2025 BMW 4 Series Pricing

The 4 Series lineup starts from around $50,000 for four-cylinder Coupe and Gran Coupe models to $58,700 for 4 Series Convertible models. Six-cylinder models command a roughly $15,000 upcharge, but the added standard equipment and power are worth considering. It’s competitively priced in its segment, costing more (but providing more) than rivals like the Audi A5 and Mercedes C-Class.

2025 BMW 4 Series FAQ