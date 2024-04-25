When BMW introduced the 2025 i4 yesterday at the Auto China show in Beijing, it focused on the higher-end models. So far, we’ve only seen the electric Gran Coupe with the M Sport Package and the M50 treatment. But what about the cheapest of the bunch? While a configurator is not available for now, we did find the next best thing – an official online visualizer.

BMW Deutschland’s website allows you to choose from multiple flavors of the i4. You can pick from a multitude of colors and wheel designs. The version highlighted here is the entry-level model without any options whatsoever. We’ve kept it simple with the standard 17-inch wheels and Alpine White paint. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can add 20-inch alloys and one of the new metallic paints: Fire Red or Cape York Green.

The 2025 i4 visualizer also offers a look inside the discreetly updated cabin. Again, we went with the most basic setup. Our “spartan” i4 has black perforated Sensatec (artificial leather) upholstery. The online tool lets you configure the zero-emission liftback with Vernasca (real leather) and there are even some pricey Individual options. Lastly, there are four selectable trims for the dashboard.

Although introduced this week, the 2025 BMW i4 won’t hit the market until July. Germany is considered the second-most important market, after the United States but before the UK and China. Ahead of its launch, it’s only a matter of time before regional websites will have full configurators up and running. The i4 was the best-selling EV from the BMW Group last year. More than 83,000 cars were sold in 2023.

BMW hasn’t made any changes to the lineup as the i4 soldiers on with the same models: eDrive35, eDrive/xDrive40, and the M50. Available at the source link below, the visualizer lets you add the M Sport Package or the M Sport Package Pro to the regular model. In addition, you can customize the flagship M Performance version.

Source: BMW Deutschland