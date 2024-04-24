After the BMW 4 Series Coupe/Convertible went through a Life Cycle Impulse in January, the family-friendly Gran Coupe is now getting the LCI treatment. Contrary to reports – which we’ve ignored – about the M440i going xDrive-only, the rear-wheel-drive model is sticking around. The M Performance model will continue in both flavors, powered by the latest B58 engine with mild-hybrid technology.

New Headlights And Laser Taillights

Having seen the updated two-door models, the changes to the more practical body style are exactly the ones you’d expect. The revised kidney grille now has horizontal slats and is flanked by redesigned headlights. On the M440i, the adaptive LEDs with a matrix high-beam are standard. We can say the same about the laser taillights, which we honestly weren’t sure the Gran Coupe would get. It’s a nice addition as these lend the derrière a more sophisticated look with the 3D-effect lights.

A less noticeable change at the back is the exhaust. Specifically, the tips on all 2025 4 Series Gran Coupe models with combustion engines have a slightly larger diameter. They’ve grown from 90 mm to 100 mm. The spicy M Performance model keeps the trapezoidal tailpipe trim. Opt for the M Shadowline and the exhaust tips get a glossy black finish, shared with the grille surround. The usual M Sport Package Pro with additional darker details and the M Carbon Package remain available.

New Colors: Cape York Green and Vegas Red / Fire Red

The model year change comes along with new colors such as Fire Red (Vegas Red in the US) and Cape York Green. Well, they’re new to the 4 Series GC since other BMWs have had them for a while. Rounding off the modifications on the outside are fresh wheels with M and Individual branding. The alloys are offered in 19- and 20-inch sizes and come wrapped around staggered tires.

Small Changes Inside

The interior has been largely carried over, but all 4 Series Gran Coupe LCI models have slightly redesigned air vents. Specifically, the ones in the middle have a new look and different adjustment controls, plus contour lighting. As standard, the M440i gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red center marker and M-colored stitching.

iDrive 8.5 Available

M Performance version or not, all 4 Series GC models now have gearshift paddles as standard equipment for the eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW installs iDrive 8.5 and offers the optional CraftedClarity. It’s a marketing term for crystal-like applications for the gear selector, start/stop button, and iDrive controller.

48 Volt Mild-Hybrid Addition

The 2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is available with a variety of engines. Range includes the six-cylinder in-line petrol engine in the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe, plus two four-cylinder petrol engines, a six-cylinder in-line diesel unit and a four-cylinder diesel. The six-cylinder in-line engines and the four-cylinder diesel unit have 48V mild hybrid technology.

Since an inline-six diesel is mentioned, it means the M440d xDrive is staying. That makes sense considering the M440d Coupe and Convertible are still offered in a diesel M Performance variant.

Production is kicking off in July.

BMW M440i Gran Coupe Is The Top Model

The gasoline model with its turbocharged B58B30M2 3.0-liter engine has a combined system output of 386 hp and 398 lb-ft. It’s enough punch for a 0 to 60 mph run in 4.7 seconds if you stick to the RWD model. Upgrade to xDrive and the sprint time drops to 4.3 seconds, which is a tenth of a second quicker than before. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

The 2025 430i Gran Coupe models feature the B48B20O2 2-liter inline 4-cylinder engine, enhanced with 48V mild hybrid technology and the implementation of the Miller cycle combustion process. This redesign includes modifications to the intake ports and combustion chambers, along with advances in camshaft control, fuel injection, ignition systems, and exhaust gas routing. The TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine delivers 255 horsepower at 4,700-6,500 rpm and 295 lb-ft of torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm.

BMW says pricing will be announced soon. We’ll remind you the outgoing 2024 M440i Gran Coupe is $61,050 or $63,050 with xDrive. [Source: BMW]

Exterior Design

Interior Design