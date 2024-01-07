BMW is cooking up a more potent M2, but the spicy CS variant won’t come out until later in 2025. In the meantime, tuners have taken matters into their own hands to extract more oomph from the G87. The British aftermarket specialists at A Reeve Performance have prepared a plug & play solution to take the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine to new heights of power.

The inline-six “S58” unit can be massaged to pump out as much as 610 hp, which represents a whopping 157-hp bump over the stock output. Mind you, the huge bump in power is unlocked by removing the gasoline particulate filter. Even with the GPF installed, the engine still makes a respectable 570 hp. You’re still getting an extra 117 hp compared to a standard M2.

It takes just about 20 minutes to gain that extra power but this rear-wheel-drive machine from Bavaria has been subjected to additional mods. It has a custom intake, BBS wheels with chunky 295-mm tires at both axles, and a Nitron coilover suspension co-developed with A Reeve Performance. This Toronto Red M2 with the anniversary roundels marking 50 years of M also happens to have a carbon fiber body kit from AUTOID and a massive rear wing from Versus Performance.

But wait, there’s more. The standard exhaust system has made way for an aftermarket solution from Active Autowerke and the brakes have been upgraded as well. Inside the cabin, the rear seats are now gone. In their place is a roll cage, located behind a pair of custom Cobra Nogaro front seats with carbon shells and a racing harness.

This right-hand-drive M2 G87 with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is still a work in progress, with more mods on the way. According to A Reeve Performance, the plan is to push the six-cylinder engine to 750 horsepower without changing the turbochargers. That would make it even more of a tail-happy car given the rear-wheel-drive layout. There are some rumors BMW intends to launch an M2 xDrive in 2026, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

Source: hampshirephoto / YouTube