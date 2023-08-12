In a surprising turn of events, automotive journalist and television presenter, Chris Harris, has decided to part ways with his cherished BMW M5 CS. The car, which has been the centerpiece of his automotive adventures for just over a year, was sold earlier today. The winning bid reached an impressive £110,500.

Chris Harris, well-known for his charismatic presence on shows like “Top Gear” and his insightful automotive reviews, has had a penchant for performance cars. His journey with the BMW M5 CS started in 2022, when he added the super sedan to his already impressive collection, which included an M2 CS. Upon taking delivery of his BMW M5 CS in 2023, Harris opted for the Frozen Deep Green Metallic color.

Earlier this year, Harris shared his sentiments about his M5 CS on his Instagram account. He posted an image of the car with a caption that read, “15 months in, it’s still the best road car I’ve driven. Not sure how BMW M can top the M5 CS.” This statement, coming from someone who has driven and reviewed countless cars, highlighted the M5 CS’s exceptional engineering. The M5 CS has been a long favorite of ours as well.

11,000 Miles on it

Over the course of his ownership, Chris Harris clocked slightly over 11,000 miles in his BMW M5 CS. As Harris prepares to pass the torch to a new owner, he ensures that the car will be in impeccable condition. A fresh detail is scheduled prior to the handover. Additionally, the front end paint protection film (PPF) is being replaced to rectify any issues.

Power wise, BMW has tinkered with the v4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 from the M5 Competition, resulting in an output of 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which efficiently channels power to all four wheels through the xDrive system. Therefore, many testers, including us, managed to take the M5 CS from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds.

So what’s next for Harris? He seems to be into the new G87 BMW M2 and we’ve already seen a Black Sapphire model in his possession. It’s also likely that he might be taking a look at the future BMW M2 CS which is scheduled to arrive in 2025.

[Source: CollectingCars]