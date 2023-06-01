Despite BMW’s lack of official acknowledgement, the development of a high-performance M2 model is progressing rapidly. Just recently, a camouflaged 2025 BMW M2 CS was once again captured during testing, offering enthusiasts an early glimpse into what they can anticipate by mid-2025. Naturally, the power output remains a significant mystery, but insiders suggest that we can anticipate approximately 518 horsepower (525 PS). While this figure may appear substantial when compared to the base BMW M2’s 453 horsepower, it aligns more coherently with the upcoming enhancements expected for the BMW M3 and M4 Competition models in the following year. The power will be sent to the rear wheels via the ZF eight-speed automatic. No six-speed manual is planned from what we know.

A ducktail for the rear end

The design of the 2025 BMW M2 CS is becoming less enigmatic as spy photos and our own renderings provide insight. The supped up M2 exhibits the characteristic appearance of a BMW CS model, with certain elements borrowed from the CSL variants. One prominent feature is the inclusion of a ducktail spoiler seamlessly integrated into the trunk lid, reminiscent of the E46 M3 CSL. This addition significantly enhances the car’s visual appeal, balancing out its overall look and lending it a considerably sportier demeanor.

This is particularly noteworthy since the new G87 M2 has been regarded as somewhat unconventional in terms of its aesthetics, making such modifications all the more impactful. Additionally, the future 2025 BMW M2 CS boasts a lowered front splitter, visually reducing the height of the front end. Intriguingly, despite the omission of a letter in its name, the spy photos show the G87 M2 CS sharing the same wheels as the M4 CSL, which not only complement the M2’s appearance but also contribute to a more substantial presence by filling out the wheel arches more effectively than the standard M2 wheels.

Will it get the yellow racing headlights?

While our renderings of the 2025 BMW M2 CS featured CSL-like grilles, it remains uncertain whether the actual production model will adopt these more aesthetically pleasing kidney grilles. Only time will reveal the final design decision for this aspect of the car. Another feature that we are hopeful to see on the G87 M2 CS is the inclusion of yellow headlights, which we have previously observed on the G80 BMW M3 CS. Undoubtedly, these yellow headlights are far superior and we believe they would be an excellent choice for the M2 CS as well.

Expect one iconic ///M color

Just like with all CS models, the 2025 BMW M2 will get a special paint. BMW calls it the positioning color. Sources indicate that at least one iconic BMW M exterior color will end up on the G87 M2 CS. Of course, we expect some of the usual suspects Black Sapphire, Alpine White or Brooklyn Grey to be part of the color palette. Although there is no specific pricing information available, it is reasonable to expect that the new CS model will fall within the range of $90,000 to $100,000, considering the previous F87 M2 CS was priced at $85,000. However, it is important to note that these figures are speculative, as BMW typically determines pricing closer to the car’s market launch, and individual countries may apply their own pricing structures to the vehicle.