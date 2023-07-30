The X7 isn’t as popular as smaller BMW SUVs among tuners but Larte Design wants to fix that by working on the M60i. Launched last year as part of the comprehensive model’s Life Cycle Impulse, the updated M Performance version replaced the old M50i and brought split headlights, iDrive 8, and the S68 engine. The German aftermarket specialist has now fully customized a two-tone version of the sporty luxobarge to give it a meaner attitude.

The X7 M60i wears a two-tone finish with the bottom half of the body painted in Individual Frozen Pure Grey while the upper section has a darker look. It’s easy to notice the menacing hood with beefy extra vents while the back hosts a large roof edge spoiler with a dual-wing design. Separating the two colors is a classy pinstripe akin to what you’ll find on the high-end versions of the latest 7 Series or Rolls-Royce models.

There are no fewer than 12 body parts for the stately SUV, and all are manufactured from carbon fiber. Alternatively, the hood can be color-coordinated with the body by switching to a composite material based on basalt fiber. The comprehensive body kit doesn’t require making changes to the vehicle itself since the components are installed by using the factory mounts. Larte Design spruces up the X7 M60i with a variety of forged alloy wheels varying in size from 21 to 23 inches.

As if Bavaria’s fullsize luxury SUV wasn’t imposing enough, the addition of a new front spoiler lip, extended side skirts, and rear diffuser make it look even more intimidating. Those carbon fiber side mirror caps can be had in the M flavor or with the classic shape, both of which benefit from a carbon fiber construction.

It wouldn’t be a complete tuning package without changes to the engine, which is why the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 has been massaged to deliver an additional 40 horsepower. With 563 hp on tap, it narrows the gap until the range-topping ALPINA XB7 with its immense 631 hp. Larte Design doesn’t mention performance but we’ll remind you a standard X7 M60i takes four and a half seconds to 60 mph and tops out at 155 mph.

Source: Larte Design