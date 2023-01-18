BMW is weeks away from introducing the X6 M facelift but that hasn’t stopped LARTE Design from showcasing its custom package tailored to the pre-LCI model. Applied to a hotter Competition version, the full kit comes with a carbon fiber hood and a kidney grille made entirely from the same lightweight material. As if the performance SUV wasn’t wide enough, fender flares made from carbon fiber give it even more visual drama.

LARTE Design has kept the OEM front bumper to which it has added a carbon fiber splitter extending onto the sides of the X6 M Competition. Custom trim on the ornaments of the front fenders has also been installed, along with beefier side skirts and carbon fiber side mirror caps. At the back, the tuner’s distinctive vertical dual brake lights are flanked by larger quad exhaust tips housed within a new diffuser.

Even the section of the tailgate between the taillights has been covered in carbon fiber, as have the side trims near the vertical reflectors. Rounding off the changes are aftermarket wheels and not one but two differently sized spoilers, with the larger one at the top of the tailgate grabbing the attention.

LARTE Design hasn’t made any changes underneath the hood where the S63 engine calls home. In the Competition guise, it’s good for 617 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters (553 pound-feet). BMW is gradually phasing out this powertrain to make room for its new mild-hybrid S68 with the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 configuration.

Speaking of the new engine, the X6 M will transition to the S68 this spring with the facelifted version. It’s not expected to get a boost in power although the instant response of the electric motor might help a bit when you drive off. Those looking for even more performance will have to step up to the XM plug-in hybrid SUV, especially the Label Red coming later this year with around 750 hp from the factory.

Source: RoCars / YouTube