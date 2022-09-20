Following a sneak preview back in April, ALPINA has released full details and a complete photo gallery of its 2023 XB7. Based on the heavily facelifted BMW X7 in the new M60i flavor, the high-performance SUV gets the reworked front fascia with split headlights and adds a spoiler lip to achieve a more muscular look. To set it apart from the M Performance X7, it features four round exhaust tips as we’ve seen on the pre-LCI model.

In typical ALPINA fashion, the XB7 LCI gets its own alloy wheels designs, available in 21- and 23-inch sizes. The smaller of the two has 285/45 R21 tires both front and rear while the larger alloys with their classic 20-spoke look are wrapped in 285/35 ZR23 front and meaty 325/30 ZR23 rear rubber. Brembo brakes supply the stopping power with 15.5-inch front and 15.7-inch rear discs hugged by blue calipers with white lettering.

New S68 Engine with 630 Horsepower

Before we hop inside, let’s have a look under the hood. At the heart of the updated XB7 is BMW’s new S68 engine equipped with mild-hybrid tech. For this ALPINA application, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 now churns 630 horsepower, which is an increase of 18 hp compared to the pre-LCI XB7. Torque stays the same at 590 pound-feet, available from just 1,800 rpm up to 5,600 rpm. It’s enough V8 punch for a 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and a quarter mile time of 12.4 seconds before topping out at 180 mph. These are impressive performance numbers for an SUV that weighs a whopping 5,986 pounds.

Much like the BMW-badged X7 M60i, ALPINA sells the XB7 with six or seven seats. The lavish interior also switches to the redesigned dashboard featuring the iDrive 8 with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The passenger side of the dashboard has an illuminated “XB7” logo to replace the “M” you’ll find in the M60i and the “X7” installed in the base xDrive40i. The posh cabin gets the usual ALPINA touches, including illuminated door sills, a production plaque, and fancy stitching.

Naturally, two-axle air suspension comes as standard to enable a silky-smooth ride. ALPINA gives the glass iDrive controller its own design and installs blue illumination in the gear selector. Other tweaks include a hand-finished leather-wrapped steering wheel and a wood interior trim that can be optionally swapped out for either piano lacquer or natural walnut anthracite.

Pricing kicks off at $145,000 (plus $995 destination and handling charges) and BMW USA will begin to take orders this month. Customer deliveries are programmed to begin early next year. Compared to the model it replaces, the 2023MY XB7 costs an extra $3,700. At the same time, it commands a hefty $41,900 premium over BMW’s own X7 M60i. The XB7 will remain the highest-performing version as there are no plans for a full-fat X7 M.