The XM isn’t lacking in the power department, especially in Label guise. With 738 hp on tap, it’s the most potent car BMW has ever made. However, that didn’t stop dAHLer from tinkering with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 hybrid setup to extract even more oomph. The Swiss tuner worked its magic to unlock a further 100 hp from the electrified setup, taking the combined output to an immense 838 hp.

The tuner doesn’t say if it fiddled with the combustion engine and/or the electric motor but we do know torque is also up. The electrified S68 now makes a colossal 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft), a full 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) more than the stock XM Label. Complimenting the additional muscle is a custom exhaust system delivering a meaner soundtrack. The driver can alter the noise on the go thanks to the controllable bi-flap system.

Performance figures have not been released by dAHLer but it’s surely quicker than a standard XM Label given the power boost. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in as little as 3.8 seconds. Flat out, the luxury mastodont does 155 mph (250 km/h). With the optional M Driver’s Package, the top speed limiter is loosened to 180 mph (290 km/h).

Beyond the engine and exhaust upgrades, this XM Label also has the tuner’s 23-inch forged wheels. These stately lightweight alloys with a Y-spoke design come wrapped in 285/35 R23 front and 325/30 R23 rear tires. You can tell this is a hotter Label version by the red accents while the matte paint job comes from the Individual catalog.

The XM isn’t a V8-only affair since BMW also sells a six-cylinder version in some regions of the world. However, we haven’t seen any tuners work on the cheaper XM 50e so far. We’d argue the entry-level model is the one in need of more power since it has less than the X5 xDrive50e.

Source: dAHLer