One of the many perks of being able to afford a premium car is that you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to customizing your future purchase. BMW is a good example of providing buyers with numerous personalization options, and this is more evident in higher-end products. The X7 is one such vehicle, and this xDrive40i build in the Luxury trim level has a classy spec, provided you can live with the controversial front fascia with its oversized kidney grille flanked by split headlights.

The fullsize luxury SUV showcased by Autohaus BMW St Louis is finished in Aventurin Red Metallic, an attractive no-cost paint option. The stately X7 rides on 21-inch wheels with a Y-spoke design but you can go bigger with a 22-inch set available for an extra $1,300 or a 23-inch set priced at $2,600. Since this xDrive40i doesn’t have the M Sport Package, it keeps the traditional silver and chrome exterior trim we rarely get to see these days on new BMWs.

We’d argue the luxobarge’s interior is just as posh courtesy of its Extended Merino Leather in Ivory White and Fineline Stripe Brown High Gloss Wood trim. The facelift introduced a little over a year ago brought some major changes inside, chief of which is the iDrive 8 with a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment. The latter has forced BMW to make the central air vents slimmer, while a small gear selector was also introduced with the LCI. In addition, the passenger side of the dashboard has an ambient light bar with an “X7” graphic on the xDrive40i and an “M” on the M60i.

The 2024 BMW X7 configurator is up and running in the United States, with pricing kicking off from $81,900 for the xDrive40i. Step up to the M60i and you’re looking at $108,700 while the ALPINA XB7 retails from $149,400. Max out the configuration and you end up with a price tag of nearly $158,000 for the fully loaded XB7, which still undercuts the base XM ($159,000).

[Photos: instagram.com/lucasjohnsonvisuals | instagram.com/autohausbmw]