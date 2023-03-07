With the XM out and about together with the recently facelifted X5 M and X6 M, the other large high-performance SUV from BMW hasn’t been getting much attention lately. Thankfully, the automaker’s Slovenian branch is addressing the issue by releasing new imagery of the X7 in the spicy M60i specification. Introduced in 2022 as a replacement for the M50i, the M Performance derivative of the fullsize luxury SUV is being presented in a lavish specification.

The X7 M60i is dressed to impress in an Individual paint, the most expensive of the bunch as Frozen Pure Grey Metallic costs €3,800 at home in Germany. It also happens to have the anniversary roundel celebrating 50 years of the M division while the kidney grille hosts an M badge introduced with the M60i. We’d argue those 21-inch wheels are a tad small for such a large vehicle, but thankfully, optional 22-inch alloys are available. In fact, you can go even bigger and choose a 23-inch set.

The interior is also a little bit out of the ordinary since the sporty luxobarge was configured with a Coffee Extended Merino Leather upholstery we don’t get to see as often as we’d like. It covers the lower section of the dashboard where the X7 LCI now has an ambient light bar on the passenger side of the dash. It displays the letter “X” on the lesser versions and an “M” if you step up to the M60i. The same setup can also be found in the 2024 X5/X6.

Much like it’s the case with the 7 Series, BMW refuses to do a full-fat M model. That’s not all too surprising considering customers can get an ALPINA XB7 or step up to the XM. The latter is getting an even more intense version with the Label Red coming later this year, packing nearly 750 horsepower for more than $185,000 in the United States.

Source: BMW