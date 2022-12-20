It’s a big world out there and with BMW being a major player catering to global markets, it has numerous regional branches that want to stand out every now and then. After the automaker’s Italian branch collaborated with Alcantara for a one-off M4, fellow European country Spain is coming out with its own unique variant of the high-performance coupe.

Finished in a striking Mint Green color from the Individual catalog, the M4 Coupe is a Competition version fitted with an assortment of M Performance Parts. Many of these add-ons are manufactured from carbon fiber reinforced plastic, including the splitter and canards at the front along with the diffuser and wing at the back. Those beefy side skirts are also made from CFRP to blend nicely with the mirror caps and fender ornaments featuring the same finish.

Another polarizing modification that’s hard to miss is the optional exhaust system with the stacked tips mounted in the center of a reworked diffuser. It’s also available for the M3 Sedan and M3 Touring, along with the newly released M2 G87. With 2022 representing the 50th anniversary of the M division, BMW Spain couldn’t miss the opportunity to put the classic Motorsport roundels at the front and rear as well as on the wheel center caps.

It’s likely one of the last times you’ll see a freshly built M4 with the old infotainment system as the 4 Series is expected to switch to the iDrive 8 in 2023. The 3 Series and M3 models already have it with the 2023MY, and logic tells us the two-door cars will follow suit soon. An M4 CS seems like an educated guess as well, mirroring the M3 CS debuting in the coming weeks.

In the long run, BMW will give the M4 a proper Life Cycle Impulse to freshen up the speedy coupe and keep it competitive until 2027 when the G82 is expected to bow out.

