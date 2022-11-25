This week may be all about the 3.0 CSL, but here’s another interesting M4-based car. BMW Italy collaborated with Alcantara to dress up a Competiton-spec coupe painted in Sao Paulo Yellow. Unveiled at the House of BMW in Milan, the one-off car was built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of M and has a fully customized interior covered in (yes, you’ve guessed it) Alcantara.

Made from 68% polyester and 32% polyurethane, the material has been applied just about everywhere you look. The seats, headliner, and pillars have all been wrapped in Alcantara, much like the black door panels with a body-colored upper panel and the typical M stitching for a contrasting effect. Since we mentioned the 2023 3.0 CSL earlier, the caned effect central seat and the weave on the door panel are inspired by the original Coupe Sport Lightweight from 1972.

The door card has a lovely laser-engraved reproduction of the Milan skyline, where both BMW Italy and Alcantara have their headquarters. You’ll also notice the embroidered classic Motorsport logo on the headrests. The optional carbon bucket seats with their illuminated “M4” badge are further adorned by the “50 Jahre BMW M” lettering. Even the steering wheel column appears to have been covered with the fancy material.

BMW doesn’t say anything about putting the car up for sale since the M4 Competition will likely remain a one-off project with the Italian company to mark an important milestone for the M division. Alcantara is typically used in high-end sports cars from virtually all brands. The new 3.0 CSL has black seat surfaces with this material, which is also found on the steering wheel and some of the other surfaces inside the two-seat cabin.

Speaking of new M products, Alcantara is also used inside the recently introduced M2 G87 on the standard seats where the material is combined with Sensatec (artificial leather).

Source: BMW