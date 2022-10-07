The 2023 BMW X1 has officially arrived in France, and with it are new images from the local launch. We’ve already seen an xDrive23d in M Portimao Blue with the M Sport Package and now a different (but still very blue and diesel) crossover stars in a fresh photo gallery. This time around, it’s an sDrive18d model built in the xLine specification with a Phytonic Blue metallic paint.

A front-wheel-drive crossover with a diesel engine isn’t a particularly exciting product for a BMW enthusiast, but the automaker’s accountants love it. Being the entry point into the vast X lineup, it’s the cheapest crossover you can buy. It’s especially true in the case of the non-xDrive model, and with this being a diesel, it delivers great fuel economy during long trips.

For an entry-level BMW crossover, the X1 looks and feels sophisticated in its third iteration. With this being an xLine model, it serves as the more rugged-looking version of the bunch. The silver accents for the front and rear skid plates as well as the side skirts and mirror caps denote it’s the outdoorsy trim level. Compared to the M Sport version with its body-colored wheel arches, this one has them finished in glossy black.

The featured X1 rides on 18-inch wheels (Style 866) and has adaptive LED headlights along with a Sensatec (synthetic leather) upholstery in the Oyster color. All versions of the baby crossover come exclusively with BMW’s latest Operating System, and much like the 2 Series Active Tourer, it does away with the iDrive controller. It’s not a sign of things to come as the Munich-based automaker has said it won’t be abandoning this supplementary method of accessing the infotainment.

Photos show the X1 sDrive18d in Annecy in the Haute-Savoie department in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. It’s a region in the southeastern part of France where BMW held an event with members of the press. The third-generation model has the largest lineup ever by offering a mix of gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric drivetrains. In 2023, a new member will be added to the family with the launch of the M35i, the first-ever M Performance version of the X1.

Source: BMW