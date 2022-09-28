As part of a wider array of measures for this fall, BMW is making the 2 Series Active Tourer more attainable in Europe. Should three-cylinder power suffice for the family man who is never in a hurry, there’s a new 216i featuring the familiar turbocharged 1.5-liter engine shared with other FWD models. It delivers 122 hp (90 kW) and 230 Nm (169 pound-feet) of torque to the front axle through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The hardware is good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 10.3 seconds, so it’s not exactly the ultimate driving machine. Nevertheless, it’s a solid option for those looking to buy a premium minivan on a budget and who are not interested in joining the SUV craze. The BMW 216i Active Tourer is also fairly economical as the WLTP rating shows a fuel consumption as low as 6.2 liters / 100 km in the combined cycle, with corresponding CO2 emissions of 140 g/km.

The model can already be configured in Germany where BMW is charging €34,000 for the base trim before adding any options. The mid-range Luxury Line begins at €36,400 while going with the M Sport Package increases the starting price to €37,550.

In related news, the 2 Series Active Tourer is getting continuous tire pressure monitoring with notification in the My BMW app as standard equipment from November 2022. In addition, the Digital Key Plus will also work with Android devices from December 2022 rather than just iPhones as it’s been the case so far. The technology allows owners to use their smartphones to lock and unlock the doors.

The 216i is not the only new member of the 2 Series Active Tourer lineup added this year as BMW introduced the 223d xDrive back in May with a mild-hybrid diesel engine. It costs €46,550 and is the second most expensive version money can buy, only topped by the 230e plug-in hybrid model retailing from €48,550.

Source: BMW