When an automaker decides to unveil a new product, it tends to show the range-topping version in nearly all cases. If it’s not the flagship model featured in the photo gallery, it’s at least a midrange trim level, but almost never a base car. It is perfectly understandable why companies decide to go with a higher-spec version since it looks significantly better in official images. BMW has the same modus operandi, but thankfully, it doesn’t take too long before you can check out an entry-level spec on a regional website’s configurator.

The 2023 X1 (U11) configurator has been up and running in certain countries for a few weeks already. However, these online visualizers generally fail to accurately replicate a vehicle’s appearance, which is why actual images and videos are always closer to reality. New walkaround footage released by a dealer from the UK puts the spotlight on a base diesel version with front-wheel drive.

We’re dealing with an X1 sDrive18d without the M Sport Package while riding on the standard 17-inch wheels. With the compact crossover significantly growing in size for its third generation, those alloys look a tad small, but you can always upgrade to a larger wheel. In fact, BMW is now selling its entry-level X model with 20-inch wheels from the factory. Alternatively, you can even go a size larger by opting for a 21-inch set from M Performance Parts.

Even this no-frills X1 gets the Operating System 8 as standard equipment, combining a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with a 10.7-inch touchscreen. Mind you, the X1 echoes the 2 Series Active Tourer in the sense that it too has lost the iDrive rotary controller. Thankfully, all the other vehicles that have switched to the new infotainment system still have it.

Being a lesser X1, we shouldn’t be surprised it has cloth seats, although these are becoming somewhat of a rarity among new BMWs. Of course, artificial and real leather upholsteries are available at an additional cost and that usually means having to step up to a higher trim level. It’s refreshing to see a “cheap” version of a luxury brand’s car in 2022 rather than fully loaded configurations with all the bells and whistles few actually get.

Source: Jardine Motors Group / YouTube