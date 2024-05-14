It’s that time of the year for the RETTmobil, an annual event that focuses on specialty vehicles for emergency medicine and rescue services. It’s been around since 2001 but wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At least until the end of this decade, the show will take place in Fulda, a city in Hesse, Germany.

BMW is attending the RETTmobil 2024 with no fewer than four cars: X1, iX1, 5 Series Touring, and the X5. The compact crossover will be displayed in the xDrive25 plug-in hybrid specification equipped with a roof-mounted radio antenna. It also boasts a Sepura MRT mobile radio and a handheld control unit.

The fully electric iX1 is a dual-motor xDrive30 model serving as a fire command vehicle. Aside from the body wrap, it gets extra lights at the front and rear along with a DBS 5000 LED lightbar on the roof. BMW fits the specialty vehicle with pressure chamber loudspeakers that fire departments use in case of an emergency.

As far as the 5 Series Touring is concerned, the wagon heading to the RETTmobil will be a 520d xDrive. The German luxury brand mentions it’s excellent as an emergency vehicle since it’s impressively spacious. With the rear seats up, it can swallow up to 570 liters. Fold the rear bench and the volume increases to 1,700 liters. That’s a generous capacity to stow emergency and service equipment.

Moving on to the X5, the luxobarge is an xDrive50e plug-in hybrid, which was launched last year with the Life Cycle Impulse. It replaces the pre-facelift xDrive45e with more power and greater electric range. BMW says it has fitted the large SUV with a portable blue light system developed by Hänsch Warnsysteme GmbH.

Regarding two-wheeled products, BMW Motorrad will be represented by the F 900 GS-P and the CE 04 P electric scooter.

The RETTmobil 2024 takes place May 15-17.

Source: BMW