Japanese tuning powerhouse 3D Design is launching of latest aftermarket program for the new U11 BMW X1. This comprehensive package once again aims to enhance the aesthetics of a BMW product. At the forefront of the tuning program are the meticulously crafted carbon fiber components. The front lip spoiler, featuring a mesmerizing 1×1 weave pattern, adds a touch of aggression to the X1’s facade while improving aerodynamics. Complementing this, the rear diffuser in the same carbon fiber construction enhances both visual appeal and airflow efficiency, giving the SUV a more dynamic presence on the road.

To further elevate the X1’s profile, 3D Design introduces a sleek roof spoiler made from polyurethane, ensuring durability without compromising on style. This addition not only enhances the vehicle’s aerodynamic performance but also adds a subtle yet distinct flair to its silhouette.

In the pursuit of better driving dynamics and stance, 3D Design offers a 20mm down lowering kit, optimizing the X1’s center of gravity for improved cornering stability and a more aggressive stance. The lowering kit is paired with the TYPE 3 FORGED wheels, sized at 19 inches. These wheels are teamed up with the TOYO PROXES SPORT-2 tires.

The interior of the X1 receives the same meticulous attention to detail, with 3D Design offering a selection of bespoke interior items, like their classic pedals, footrests, and floor mats. Adding a final touch of personalization, 3D Design offers a striking body stripe option. As always, the program usually evolves to offer even more upgrades in the future.

There are no powertrain changes, so the BMW X1 xDrive20i delivers 204 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 300 Nm of torque from its B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine. BMW mentions the X1 xDrive20i will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in 7.4 seconds.

[Photos: 3D Design]