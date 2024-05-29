BMW knows that variety is the spice of life and is doubling down on its “Power of Choice” slogan. The X1 and X2 are getting a new diesel engine option in the sDrive20d. This 2.0-liter unit has so only been offered in xDrive flavor but now there’s a front-wheel drive setup, too. The four-pot benefitting from mild-hybrid tech is being offered on the new 220d Active Tourer as well.

The diesel spits out 163 hp (120 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) routed to the front axle via a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox. Both compact crossovers can do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in eight and a half seconds. Ironically, they’re 0.2s slower than the minivan. In addition, the X1 sDrive20d and X2 sDrive20d max out at 130 mph (210 km/h) whereas the Active Tourer can do 137 mph (137 mph).

The summer update BMW has prepared in Europe for the X1 and X2 extends beyond the sDrive20d version. The duo also gets more standard kit, such as heated drive and passenger seats. To sweeten the pot, the M High-Gloss Shadow Line will also be included going forward. At an additional cost, buyers can opt for the Parking Assistant Professional with Manoeuvre Assistant. That means you can get out of the vehicle and control it remotely via a smartphone. However, this only works at distances of up to 200 meters (656 feet).

Elsewhere, BMW is adding the Driving Assistant to the Innovation package while the Comfort package gets electrically adjustable active front seats. For the X1 and X2 that are configured with the M Sport Package or in M35i guise, there’s now an M logo projection. It’s included with the vehicles that have the exterior mirror package.

Lastly, a new Silent Mode turns off ambient lighting and seat massaging. It also deactivates visual content on the center screen. The new mode is downloadable from the BMW ConnectedDrive Store and works on all new X2s as well as the X1s running on iDrive 9.

Source: BMW