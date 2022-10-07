The 2023 BMW X1’s European rollout continues, and France is the latest market to receive the third-generation model. To celebrate its local launch, the compact luxury made the trip to Annecy, a city in the Haute-Savoie department located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in the southeastern part of the country. The photo shoot features the top diesel model equipped with the optional M Sport Package.

BMW France decided to go with an xDrive23d painted in M Portimao Blue metallic and equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels. Before any other extras this specification might have, you’re looking at an X1 that costs at least €56,000 at home in Germany. It’s a reminder of how pricey vehicles have gotten in recent years, and we’re not necessarily talking only about models from luxury brands.

That’s not to say the X1 is overpriced considering you get a lot of car for the money. The U11 generation is considerably larger than its predecessor and offers a more spacious cabin along with a large cargo area. With this having the more powerful 2.0-liter diesel engine and all-wheel drive, these upgrades quickly drive up the asking price.

The 2023 BMW X1 is a solid all-rounder for European families that regularly drive outside of the city where a diesel engine shines with its fuel economy. Naturally, this xDrive23d has quite a few options to make it look better in official images, including adaptive LED headlights, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

With the U11, the Munich-based marque has crammed a lot more tech and has extended the list of customizations. You can now even get an Individual paint or 21-inch M Performance wheels, not to mention the purely electric iX1 and the forthcoming M35i model with over 300 horsepower. These are all ingredients for another high-volume product to bank on the SUV boom that’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Source: BMW